July 29, 2020 (Grants Pass, OR) – The Grants Pass River Dawgs and Medford Mustangs are co-hosting the ‘West Coast Invitational Baseball Classic’ August 6-9 at U.S. Cellular Field-9 in Medford, and The All Sports Park in Grants Pass.

The tournament will conclude with two semifinal games (Sun. Aug. 9th, 10am & 1230pm), and the Championship game at 3pm on Sunday, August 9th at The All Sports Park in Grants Pass. Both Medford and Grants Pass will use their home facilities to host 8-teams competing in two pool-play groups the first three days of the tournament.

Among the featured teams coming to southern Oregon include The Mudville Nine, Northwest Diamond Sports, Enfuego, and Ice Baseball are among the top-flight teams.

In addition to the Medford Mustangs, and Grants Pass River Dawgs, the tournament includes the Klamath Falls Falcons and Eureka-Humboldt Eagles.

“We are grateful to partner with Coach Mayben, and Medford to bring some of the best teams to southern Oregon to cap the COVID season off. The Mustangs are the gold standard in amateur baseball, and we’re elated to be working with them to bring fans some great baseball.” Jay Reese, Grants Pass River Dawgs owner, and the tournament co-director.

Opening night is Thursday, August 6th with Medford facing Klamath Falls at 5pm, followed by Northwest Diamond Sports meeting Enfuego at U.S. Cellular Field-9. Meantime, in Grants Pass, at 5pm Eureka faces Ice Baseball. At 730pm Grants Pass takes on Mudville at the All Sports Park. General Admission is $5, and Under-12 $3 per session for all games.