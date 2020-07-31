SOUTHWEST OREGON, July 30,2020 – As temperatures continue to climb and landscapes continue to be dry and prone to both human-caused and naturally-caused fires, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is increasing the level of fire restrictions, Forest-wide. Effective at 12:01 a.m. July 31, 2020, the RRSNF will move to Stage 2 restrictions, Forest-wide.

Wilderness areas are exempt from these restrictions, and the Lower Wild and Scenic Rogue River Corridor has specific campfire restrictions.

The Forest-wide fire restrictions will be effective through November 30, 2020, unless sooner rescinded. Those restrictions include the following:

Campfires: Stage 2 Restrictions allow the building of campfires only in Forest Service-constructed fire rings made of concrete or metal and located in designated recreation sites. The use of propane or liquid fuel-powered commercial stoves is also permitted.

Smoking: Smoking is allowed only in vehicles, buildings and designated recreation sites, in areas clear of vegetation measuring at least 3 feet in diameter, or aboard watercraft on waterways.

Internal Combustible Engines: Operating an internal combustible engine is only allowed in designated parking area or on a motor vehicle on open Forest roads. Other exemptions include:

-While aboard watercraft, moving or at rest, on waterways;

-The use of generators in designated recreation sites ; and

; and -The operation of OHVs on Forest roads and trails that are approved for OHV use.

Welding and Torches: Welding or the operating of an acetylene torch or other torch with an open flame is prohibited.

The use of chainsaws for the collection of fuel wood (firewood) will be regulated by the Forest Industrial Fire Precaution Level.

Visitors to the Forest are encouraged to continue to be vigilant with fire while in the woods. Forest officials remind recreationists to never abandon a campfire, always ensuring that an extinguished campfire is cool to the touch.

For up-to-date information regarding fire season, ongoing fires, and fire restrictions, follow the RRSNF on Twitter and Facebook.