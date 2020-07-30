YREKA, Calif. — The Klamath National Forest has detected 35 fires since receiving widespread lightning on July 26 and 27. Most of these fires are less than .25 acres in size. Currently, 29 of these fires are contained, in patrol status, or have been called out. Six fires are actively engaged by fire personnel. Firefighters are working in challenging conditions with hot, dry conditions combined with steep terrain. One injury has been reported.

The Little Soda Fire on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District grew to roughly 50 acres yesterday evening when gusty winds affected the fire area. A type 3 firefighting organization is in place to manage multiple engines and crews and 3 dozers. Helicopters and air tankers supported ground crews throughout the day, limiting fire growth. Firefighters have made good progress on the fire. The Little Soda Fire is three miles north of Beaver Creek Campground.

The Doolittle Fire near Happy Camp on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District has hose and handline around it and had no growth today. The evacuation warning has been lifted and firefighters are engaged in mop up. The Doolittle Fire size has been updated to 11 acres due to better mapping.

A new fire started on Highway 96 this afternoon, three miles downriver from Horse Creek, also on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District. The 96 fire was last reported at about 5 acres and firefighters are actively engaged in initial attack with the support of multiple air tankers and helicopters. Motorists should use caution when driving through the area.

The Klamath National Forest is continuing to survey for any additional fires using aircraft and lookouts. Because of the abundance of lightning that was received, the forest anticipates additional smokes will be discovered in the coming days.

Information about these fires and any additional ones that are detected can be viewed at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6887/