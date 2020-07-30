PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 311, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 304 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 17,721.

The new confirmed cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (16), Douglas (2), Hood River (7), Jackson (13), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (20), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51) and Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 304th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 305th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 306th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 307th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 27, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 308th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 309th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 25, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 310th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 27 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 311th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 19. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.