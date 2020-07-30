ROSEBURG, Ore. – Deputies are trying to locate an 82 year-old Roseburg woman with dementia who left her home Thursday morning.

At approximately 3:00 pm, deputies were notified that 82 year-old Elizabeth “Kay” Carroll was last seen at 11:00 am leaving her home in the Green District in her 2006 Gold Toyota Sienna with a yellow scrape on the passenger side. The vehicle bears Oregon license plate WTC271. Family is concerned about her welfare at this time her destination is unknown.

Kay is described as 4’10” 110lbs with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Kay is known to frequent casinos, Dairy Queen and China Buffet. She previously lived in Coos County and has ties to the Klamath Falls area.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 or dial 9-1-1. Reference Case #20-3462.