KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report eight new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 193.

As of this afternoon 7,090 tests have been processed for Klamath County. Information specific to Klamath County at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-14 19 — — 15-19 11 — — 20-29 29 1 — 30-39 35 1 — 40-49 34 3 — 50-59 33 3 — 60-69 20 3 — 70-79 8 3 1 80 and over 3 — — Not available — — — Total 193 14 1