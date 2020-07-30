KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report eight new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 193.

As of this afternoon 7,090 tests have been processed for Klamath County. Information specific to Klamath County at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths
0-14 19
15-19 11
20-29 29 1
30-39 35 1
40-49 34 3
50-59 33 3
60-69 20 3
70-79 8 3 1
80 and over 3
Not available
Total 193 14 1

 

Sex Cases Deaths
Male 92
Female 101 1
Unknown
Total 193 1

