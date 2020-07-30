WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement applauding the Bureau of Reclamation decision to invest $1.2 million towards new science for the Klamath Project. This announcement comes less than a month after Walden brought Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt and Commissioner of Reclamation Brenda Burman to meet with key stakeholders in the Klamath Basin.

“The Klamath Basin will benefit greatly from the Bureau of Reclamation’s investment in new science for the Klamath Project,” said Walden. “I am grateful that Secretary Bernhardt, who recently visited the Basin, continues to look out for the farmers, ranchers, tribes, and the surrounding community of the Basin. This new funding will support science-based initiatives that will help get us closer to finding a solution for the Basin that benefits the farmers, fish, and tribes. I look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Bernhardt and the Trump Administration on finding a solution to the decades old Klamath Basin Water Crisis and I applaud their steadfast commitment to this issue.”

The funding will support four critical science initiatives including a study of new naturalized flow, an evaluation of the flow/habitat relationship in the Klamath River, refining the salmon survival model, and developing a salmon disease and hydrology data portal.