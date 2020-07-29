The Oregon Department of Human Services has received approval by the federal Food and Nutrition Service to continue in August to provide increased food benefits and waive the interview requirement for new applicants – making it faster and easier for Oregonians to access benefits.

This will result in an additional $30 million to eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in August 2020.

“As the pandemic continues, access to food has worsened greatly,” said Self-Sufficiency Programs Deputy Director Claire Seguin. “Providing another month of emergency assistance will help ease the threat of chronic hunger in Oregon.”

SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below to all eligible SNAP households.

Month Day Description of household receiving emergency allotment August 11 Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment 29 New SNAP customers who did not receive the August 11 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit

No additional action is needed from Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP. The increase brings all households to the maximum SNAP benefit. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.

The table below shows the maximum SNAP benefits based on the number of eligible people in the household

Household size Max SNAP benefit 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 Each additional person +$146

This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. The Department of Human Services will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.

In addition, Oregon received approval to continue to waive the requirement to complete an interview for new SNAP applicants. This change will allow us to process applications faster and better serve those Oregonians hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff will still reach out to new applicants to offer additional resources, explain requirements and answer questions.

Questions?

Learn how to apply for SNAP and other benefits online or by phone at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.

SNAP customers can contact their local SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx

For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:

By calling 2-1-1 from any phone

Text your zip code to 898211

By email at help@211info.org

211info.org

Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.