Klamath County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report one new case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 185.

As of this morning 6,923 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

Officials are posting information specific to Klamath County at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data. At close of business today that will include links to Oregon Health Authority’s school reopening metrics and guidelines.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-14 19 — — 15-19 11 — — 20-29 29 1 — 30-39 32 1 — 40-49 31 3 — 50-59 32 3 — 60-69 20 3 — 70-79 8 3 1 80 and over 3 — — Not available — — — Total 185 14 1