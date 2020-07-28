YREKA, Calif. — Firefighters on the Klamath National Forest are working on multiple fires across the forest that were started by thunderstorms on July 26. Some precipitation was received with the storms. Sixteen fires have been detected on the Klamath National Forest, the largest being 0.2 acres in size. 15 of these fires are staffed and firefighters are making their way into an additional fire.

Widespread thunderstorms started fires on each of the Klamath National Forest’s four districts. Smoke from nearby large fires has impacted visibility across most of the forest, making detection difficult. A combination of fire lookouts, roving patrols and aerial detection platforms are being utilized to search for any additional starts.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Klamath National Forest and surrounding areas for abundant lightning on dry fuels with additional lightning in the forecast today. The Klamath National Forest is prepared with additional resources including multiple helicopters to help gain quick access to fires, as well as deliver water drops and needed supplies to firefighters on the ground.

Information about these fires and any additional ones that are detected can be viewed at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6887/