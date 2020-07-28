Klamath Community College will offer a certified clinical medical assistant workforce training program in August.

The six-week training will start Aug. 3 and will focus on lab exercises in which students can gain hands-on experience working in a clinical setting. KCC is able to offer this training during the coronavirus outbreak because healthcare professional training is considered essential at this time. KCC will follow all physical distancing procedures required by the current Stay Safe rules, and students in this program will be taught the proper procedures for self-protection.

A limited number of program scholarships are available for those who qualify. For information about scholarships, contact the KCC Workforce and Community Education office at 541-880-2243.