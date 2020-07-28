(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability today to discuss new COVID-19 health and safety metrics for school districts. She will be joined by Director Colt Gill of the Oregon Department of Education, Director Miriam Calderon of the Oregon Early Learning Division, and Dr. Dean Sidelinger from the Oregon Health Authority.

The press availability will be today, July 28, at 1:30 p.m.

Oregon school districts are currently developing plans for the 2020-21 school year using ODE’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance. The Oregon Health Authority, working with the Oregon Department of Education and the Early Learning Division, has developed a set of COVID-19 metrics for school district operating decisions for the fall. The metrics to be used are based on the number of COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 positivity rate per capita––both on a county and statewide level––setting requirements for when it is safe for in-person instruction to resume, and when the level of COVID-19 spread in a community would warrant a transition to comprehensive distance learning.

Based on these metrics, with the increasing spread of COVID-19 in both rural and urban Oregon this summer, many, if not most, Oregon students live in school districts that will begin school in the fall by focusing on online distance learning or will have a hybrid model that combines remote online education and in-person classroom time. Districts across the state have been developing plans to provide high quality education to all students, including students of color, low-income students, students experiencing disabilities, and rural students––all students who were disproportionately impacted by the institution of comprehensive distance education last spring.

With more time for school districts to develop a planned response to COVID-19 for the coming school year, Oregon schools will be expected to work to address the diverse needs of students and their families and provide the best possible education for every Oregon student.