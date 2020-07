Caldwell, 63,749 acres, 0% contained

All previously issued evacuations remain in place.

Due to unstable weather and extreme fire activity on the Caldwell Fire, there is now a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Tionesta. Fire is active on the west and east sides of the fire. Fire on the east is approaching Hwy 139. Firefighters are working aggressively to implement control measures and structure protection is in place where needed.

We will continue to keep you updated as we gain more information.