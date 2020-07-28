Paisley, OR – Firefighters continue to make progress toward full containment of the

Ben Young Fire which is now 75% contained.

Yesterday’s Activity – Firefighters put in another solid day of work on Sunday

patrolling and securing the fire’s perimeter.

Today’s Operations – Fire resources will continue to patrol and begin fire suppression

repairs today. Crews will also begin back hauling unneeded equipment and supplies

from the fire. Helicopter support is available for today’s operations, if needed. Excess

resources are being made available for other fires.

Resources from multiple agencies are working on the fire, including Oregon

Department of Forestry (ODF), U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management

(BLM).

Weather and Fire Behavior: The weather is forecast to be cloudy and hot with

potential thunderstorms projected through the day. There is a Red Flag Warning issued

for abundant lightning on dry fuels from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. The fire will continue

to smolder and creep in lighter fuels while heavy fuels burn on the interior of the fire.

Closures: The emergency fire closure area was reduced on Friday. The northern

boundary has dropped south to Forest Roads 033-122 and 3510-019. Both roads are now closed between Forest Roads 33 and

3510-018. Forest Roads 3510-018 off Clover Flat Road, the 3510 Road between the Forest Boundary west to Forest Road 33, and

Road 3509 between Forest Road 3510 and the 28 Road remain closed. The reduction in the closure area reopens recreation sites

including Marster Spring Campground, Chewaucan Crossing Campground and Jones Crossing Forest Camp. Moss Meadow Horse

Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground, and the section of the Fremont National Recreation Trail within the closure area

remain closed. The Closure Order is formally referenced as 06-02-03-20-01-01.

Safety: Our highest priority remains the safety of the public and all wildland fire personnel. Fire operation protocols include best

management practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within firefighting crews/operations and within the general

public. Medical staff is available to support firefighters should they be needed.