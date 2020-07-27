Lakeview, Ore. – The Lake County Major Crime Team continues to investigate the murder of Lakeview resident Jacob Wheat.

Dean Wood (32) has been identified as a person of interest Wheat’s death.

Wood is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges.

The Lake County Major Crime Team is dedicated to investigating and pursuing criminal charges on any persons involved in aiding with the murder.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake County 911 non-emergency line at 541-947-2504 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-883-5711.

The Lake County Major Crime Team consists of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Lake County Community Corrections.