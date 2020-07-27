Tulelake, Cal. – The Caldwell Fire near the Lava Beds in Northern California has grown to nearly 44,000, growing by 30,000 acres over night, and evacuations implemented last night. The fire is currently burning in an area that hasn’t seen a fire in over 40 years and is now densely stocked with Ponderosa Pine and Lodgepole Pine stands. Late last night, mandatory evacuations were implemented in the Tulelake area, south of Highway 139. According to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Department, County Road 120 to 124, County Road 121 to 124, all residents with property bordering the forest or Lava beds from 120 to 124 were evacuated. Evacuation warnings were implemented for all Copic, Panhandle and Peninsula areas south of Highway 139.

The Ben Young Fire near Paisley is now 65% contained, mop up operations will continue today.