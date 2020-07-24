PORTLAND, Ore. (July 23, 2020) — With many Pacific Power customers experiencing difficulties paying bills in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency and the associated economic downturn, the company is encouraging customers to speak with a Pacific Power customer care representative who can help provide peace of mind and assistance.

Pacific Power understands the uncertainty many of our customers are facing and temporarily suspended disconnects earlier this spring. The company has several important resources available for those facing difficulty paying electric bills, including setting up a flexible payment plan, connecting with services offering financial assistance, and evaluating energy usage for insights on reducing costs.

When speaking with a customer care representative, customers can request more time to pay bills or set up a payment plan tailored to their circumstances. Customers can also enroll in Equal Pay to even out seasonal bill differences. It’s easy to make payment arrangements online, too.

Customer care representatives can connect customers with energy assistance through Oregon Energy Fund or Project HELP in Washington and California to help pay bills. To make a bigger impact for our neighbors facing financial hardships, Pacific Power matches contributions to these programs 2-to-1 for those wanting to help others in the community.

Helping customers through this difficult time as we provide safe, reliable power is our number one priority.

Customers can visit www.pacificpower.net/billhelp or call us at 1-888-221-7070. Customer care representatives are always available and ready to help.

As a reminder, scammers are actively targeting energy customers in our region. If you receive a call, text or email threatening to shut off your power unless you pay immediately, it’s a scam.