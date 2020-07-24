PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 282, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 16,104.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (22), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Linn (7), Malheur (18), Marion (58), Multnomah (71), Polk (6), Umatilla (59), Wasco (1), Washington (54), and Yamhill (8).

Today’s nine deaths are the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

Oregon’s 274th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died July 18 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death, or as a significant condition that contributed to her death. No confirmatory testing for COVID-19 was performed, but this aligns with the CSTE probable case definition for a presumptive case, which OHA follows.

Oregon’s 275th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive June 5 and died July 16, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 276th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 12 and died July 18. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 277th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 12 and died July 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 278th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive July 9 and died July 23, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 279th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive July 3 and died July 22, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 280th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive July 18 and died July 18. More information is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 281st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive July 10 and died July 22. She had underlying conditions. Her place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 282nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Umatilla who tested positive July 8 and died July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Outbreak reported at Norris Blueberry Farm

An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Norris Blueberry Farm in Douglas County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The investigation started June 25, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

