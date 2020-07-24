Caldwell Fire near Caldwell Butte southeast of the Lava Beds was last reported at 1,500 acres growing very quickly yesterday afternoon as a result of winds associated with a thunder cell. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. Lava Beds and Medicine Highlands traffic from the east has been affected at times.

Due to the Caldwell Fire the park is currently CLOSED.

The Caldwell Fire is currently the largest fire of a series of lightening-caused fires known as the “July Complex.”

For fire updates please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6875/…