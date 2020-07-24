SALEM, Ore. – Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next Chief of the National Guard Bureau, on July 21. Currently Hokanson is the Director of the Army National Guard and previously served as the Vice Chief for the National Guard Bureau from November of 2016 to June of 2019.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in 1986, Hokanson began his active duty service as he began training at the U.S. Army Aviation Center and School at Fort Rucker, Alabama, becoming an Army helicopter pilot upon completion of training in July 1987. He served on active duty until 1995 before joining the Oregon Army National Guard where he held a variety of positions from Aide-de-Camp, to Aviation Operations Officer, Commander of the 641st Medical Battalion, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and eventually as The Adjutant General, Oregon, from August 2013 through August 2015.

“Dan and I worked together serving our fellow Oregonians from Cascadia plans and exercises through state and federal mobilizations of our Oregon Guard members,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “If he performs half as well as he did here in Oregon, our nation will be in good hands with him on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Congratulations to him and his wonderful family.”

Lt. Gen. Hokanson has been deployed to support OPERATION JUST CAUSE in Panama, OPERATION EDURING FREEDOM in Afghanistan (Aug. 2006 to July 2007), and OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM, in Iraq (Mar. 2008 to July 2010). He also holds Masters Degrees from the Naval Post Graduate School, the U.S. Naval War College and attended the Senior Service College Fellowship at Harvard University.

In total, Hokanson has over 33-years of military service which includes; more that 2,600 total flight hours with over 50-hours in combat. He is qualified on the AH-64 Apache, OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Iroquois “Huey,” and UH-60 Blackhawk airframes.

He will replace Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, who has served as the Chief of the National Guard since August 2016 and will retire later this year.