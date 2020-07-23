ALTURAS, Calif.—Lightning ignited numerous wildland fires on the Modoc National Forest yesterday.

More than 100 down strikes were recorded resulting in several single tree incidents and three larger incidents. Numerous ground crews, engines, air support and contractors are assisting with current incidents and are ready to respond to new incidents as they arise. Additional resources have been ordered to help with support.

Three of the larger incidents include:

Allen Fire: Smoke jumpers were ordered to the last-reported-200-acre Allen Incident for initial attack. Ground crews, helicopter and additional resources have been ordered.

Canyon Fire: The 250-acre Canyon Incident was lined with a dozer overnight and supported by Helicopter 520 this morning.

Rush Fire: One Type 2 helicopter is on order for the Rush Incident last reported at 0.25 acres.

Fire management personnel would like to remind forest users campfires are allowed only in designated recreation sites found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/modoc/alerts-notices/?aid=58896

Please be fire safe during extreme fire weather conditions. It is important to be careful with campfires when recreating on the forest and while operating machinery and equipment.

If you have a fire to report, please call 911.