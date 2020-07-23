KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 177.

As of this morning 6,643 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

The majority of the recent cases locally are related to previous cases.

KCPH Director Jennifer Little said, “Community members have been very helpful in our contact tracing process. In talking to those who have tested positive, our team is able to determine who needs to be informed of possible exposure and what support a person or family might need during isolation.”

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-14 19 — — 15-19 11 — — 20-29 28 1 — 30-39 32 1 — 40-49 30 3 — 50-59 29 3 — 60-69 18 2 — 70-79 7 2 1 80 and over 3 — — Not available — — — Total 177 12 1