WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced a series of CARES Act grants for Oregon’s Second District including in Bend, Pendleton, Enterprise, The Dalles, Medford, and Klamath Falls. This funding is a result of the CARES Act, which Walden helped usher into law in March.

“Today’s announcement is welcome news for Oregonians and the state’s economy. This funding is a result of the CARES Act that Congress passed into law earlier this year and I am glad to see Secretary Wilbur Ross distribute these needed funds across Oregon’s Second District. This money will provide economic support to small businesses across Oregon as they rebuild and recover from the economic hardship they face as a result of COVID-19. I look forward to continuing to work with the Trump Administration to ensure that Oregon receives the support necessary to protect Oregonians, combat this deadly virus, and get our communities up and operating,” said Walden.



This funding will support entrepreneurs and small businesses across Oregon that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The EDA grants for Oregon’s Second District include: