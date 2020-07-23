On Thursday, July 23, 2020 at approximately 2:32 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near mile post 235.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Toyota Sienna, operated by Benjamina Martinez-Antibanez (F) (38) from Porterville, CA. was traveling southbound when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

A passenger, Tomas Abrajandelacruz (39) from Porterville, CA. was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Martinez-Antibanez and 5 juvenile passengers did not sustain life threatening injuries.

OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire Department and ODOT.