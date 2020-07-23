LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Ben Young Fire is currently burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest approximately 10 miles south of Paisley.

The fire was discovered yesterday at 12:56 p.m. on private lands and moved onto the National Forest late yesterday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

This morning it is estimated that the fire is between 1,200 and 1,500 acres and there is no containment. One private cabin in the area is threatened. Fire behavior is moderate with some torching.

Currently there is a local Type 3 Incident Management Team assigned to the Ben Young Fire. A Type 2 Incident Management Team is scheduled to begin transitioning onto the fire today at 5 p.m.

Resources from multiple agencies are working on the fire, including Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM). This includes multiple engines, a dozer, helicopters, air attack, a lead plane, three heavy air tankers and three single engine air tankers. More firefighting resources are ordered.

While the fire is currently burning on National Forest System lands, there is a possibility it will burn onto BLM and additional private lands. Both ODF and BLM are engaged and monitoring the fire’s movement.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today for abundant lightning on dry fuels in the area, including over the Ben Young Fire. Fire officials will be closely monitoring those conditions and their potential effect on the fire.