On Monday, July 20, 2020 at approximately 5:57 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a head-on crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 275.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Hyundai, operated by Norman Shell (75) of Chiloquin, was traveling northbound when it veered into the southbound lane and struck a BMW operated by Natalie Carlson (50) of Glendale.

Shell is believed to have had a medical event just prior to the crash.

Shell and Carlson were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shell was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

OSP was assisted by Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire, and ODOT.