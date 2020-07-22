On July 21, 2020, at 10:03 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office acted on a tip received from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force (MADGE) regarding an

armed and wanted subject possibly in possession of a large quantity of narcotics in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, located at 7635 Hwy 62, White City.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a deputy discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The man was transported via

ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. A firearm, that was in the suspect’s possession, was located at the scene.

The Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigative Unit (MADIU) responded to the scene; Oregon State Police is the lead agency.

Personnel from the following agencies are assisting: Medford Police Department, Ashland Police Department, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and Jackson County Fire

District 3.

The suspect has been identified. However, his name, as well the names of the involved deputies will not be released at this time. The case remains under investigation.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.