The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 398th Basic Police Class.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 398 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regrets that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Police #BP398 on their successful completion of basic training

Graduating members of BP 398:

Deputy Sheriff Cade Alcorn

Curry County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Braden Andersen

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Shayla Ball

Lake Oswego Police Department

Police Officer Dean Borges

Sherwood Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Aric Compton

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Roberto Cuneta

Warm Springs Police Department

Police Officer Kyle Doman

Canby Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Timothy Dominick

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Alyssa Doty

Corvallis Police Department

Police Officer Timothy Florez

Newport Police Department

Police Officer Zachary Fuller

Klamath Falls Police Department

Police Officer Reynaldo Guevara

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Levi Higgins

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Erik Hochhalter

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Thomas Houpt

Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Kevin Howell

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaye

Lane County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Tristen Kilman

Redmond Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Jacob Koch

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Arthur Maldonado

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Luke Marshall

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Moore

Curry County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Michael Norris

Gresham Police Department

Police Officer Dashon Panetta-Hunt

Lake Oswego Police Department

Police Officer Kenan Powell

Portland State University DPS

Police Officer Jaziel Ramirez

Klamath Falls Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Rich

Lane County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Marialice Rowland

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Daniel Rusnac

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Francisco Saldivar

Portland State University DPS

Deputy Sheriff Evan Sanders

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Michael Snyder

Reedsport Police Department

Police Officer Matthew Sturgeon

Sherwood Police Department

Police Officer Kaitlyn Whitten

OHSU University Police

Police Officer Brandon Witmer

Klamath Falls Police Department

Police Officer Colton Wright

LaGrande Police Department

Police Officer Andrew Yock

Brookings Police Department

## Background Information on the DPSST ##

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.