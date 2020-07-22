The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 398th Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 398 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regrets that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Police #BP398 on their successful completion of basic training
Graduating members of BP 398:
Deputy Sheriff Cade Alcorn
Curry County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Braden Andersen
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Shayla Ball
Lake Oswego Police Department
Police Officer Dean Borges
Sherwood Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Aric Compton
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Roberto Cuneta
Warm Springs Police Department
Police Officer Kyle Doman
Canby Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Timothy Dominick
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Alyssa Doty
Corvallis Police Department
Police Officer Timothy Florez
Newport Police Department
Police Officer Zachary Fuller
Klamath Falls Police Department
Police Officer Reynaldo Guevara
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Levi Higgins
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Erik Hochhalter
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Thomas Houpt
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Kevin Howell
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaye
Lane County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Tristen Kilman
Redmond Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Jacob Koch
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Arthur Maldonado
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Luke Marshall
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Moore
Curry County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Michael Norris
Gresham Police Department
Police Officer Dashon Panetta-Hunt
Lake Oswego Police Department
Police Officer Kenan Powell
Portland State University DPS
Police Officer Jaziel Ramirez
Klamath Falls Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Brandon Rich
Lane County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Marialice Rowland
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Daniel Rusnac
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Francisco Saldivar
Portland State University DPS
Deputy Sheriff Evan Sanders
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Michael Snyder
Reedsport Police Department
Police Officer Matthew Sturgeon
Sherwood Police Department
Police Officer Kaitlyn Whitten
OHSU University Police
Police Officer Brandon Witmer
Klamath Falls Police Department
Police Officer Colton Wright
LaGrande Police Department
Police Officer Andrew Yock
Brookings Police Department
## Background Information on the DPSST ##
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.