On Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:32 a.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCS0) Deputy Brandon Howard was dispatched to a call of a burglary and theft that occurred earlier at the Hornbrook Volunteer Fire Station, located in the 16000 block of Front Street. According to a representative from the Hornbrook Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD), medical supplies and rescue equipment were stolen, including a “Jaws of Life” apparatus valued at approximately $8,000.00 and bags containing medical equipment and firefighting supplies valued at over $700.00.

Deputy Howard’s investigation revealed a male and female adult were primary suspects in the burglary and theft. Deputy Rob Stewart responded to assist with the investigation. The deputies identified a residence in the 15000 block of 1st Avenue in Hornbrook, which they suspected may contain the two suspects in the case. After obtaining legal entry into the residence, the suspect and a companion were found in a bedroom, still in possession of stolen property taken from the Hornbrook Volunteer Fire Station. Included in the seizure of stolen property at the residence were the “Jaws of Life” apparatus, stolen medical equipment and additional firefighting supplies, suspected to have been taken in the burglary and theft. The minimum value of the recovered property exceeded approximately $8700.00.

Mr. Bret Adam Pettey, 34, with a previous address in Washington but a current address in Yreka, was arrested for burglary and grand theft charges. Mr. Pettey was found to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Siskiyou County (Yreka Police Department case) and he had another outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington state.

Mr. Pettey was transported to the Siskiyou County Jail, where he was booked on all charges. He is awaiting arraignment on the arrest and arrest warrant-related charges. A female accomplice in the burglary and theft has been identified and it is anticipated charges will be filed with the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office for her role in the crime.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This was a good piece of investigative work on the part of two professional, determined, and skilled deputies. We are thankful the stolen firefighting equipment and supplies were recovered because these vital implements and supplies, in the hands of trained volunteer firefighters, could help save a life during an emergency medical services or fire-related call. The equipment and supplies were recorded as evidence and returned to the HVFD to ensure they have these crucial implements during an emergency call. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”