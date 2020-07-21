With a heat wave rolling into southern Oregon this week, there are some ways to beat the heat.

Keep clear of the sun . Close blinds and drapes during the warmest parts of the day. Keeping the sunlight out of your home will keep it cooler.

Be AC savvy . Set your air conditioner to 78 degrees when you're home, and 85 when you're away. Running your AC at temperatures lower than 78 degrees can increase your electricity bill by up to 8 percent. Also, keep inside air vents clear from furniture and other objects. Make sure the outside unit is free of obstructions.

Reduce indoor heat . Push the use of heat-producing appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and clothes dryers to cooler parts of the day. Grilling outside, washing dishes by hand and air-drying clothes are great alternatives.

Be safe. With sweltering temperatures, you need to protect yourself. Drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun as much as possible. Also check on any neighbors who may have limited contact with others and may need a fan or other assistance . Even with COVID-19 restrictions, we can look out for each other.

Lastly, unplug. Make a conscious effort to unplug items not in use. Even if they're not on, they're drawing energy.