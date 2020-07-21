The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 81st Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the department of Public Safety Standards and Training regret that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Parole and Probation Class #81 on their successful completion of basic training.

Roster of Basic Parole and Probation Class 81:

Parole & Probation Officer Christopher Anderson

Washington County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Nathan Bregel

Washington County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Steven Britt

Lincoln County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Janelle Combs

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation

Parole & Probation Officer Capri Edington

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

Parole & Probation Officer Jose Elisea

Wasco County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Katherine Faias

Washington County Community Corrections

Deputy Sheriff Douglas Farris

Hood River County Sheriff’s Office

Parole & Probation Officer Mandy Gautney

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation

Parole & Probation Officer Eleaza Lopez-Herrera

Klamath County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Eric Madsen

Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office

Parole & Probation Officer Sally Michaels

Washington County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Leah Moore

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation

Parole & Probation Officer Christopher Overman

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

Parole & Probation Officer Cynthia Park

Lincoln County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Cody Pemberton

Klamath County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Keith Stewart

Yamhill County Department of Community Justice

Parole & Probation Officer Melissa Webb

Washington County Community Corrections

Parole & Probation Officer Ian Williams

Lincoln County Community Corrections

## Background Information on the DPSST ##

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.