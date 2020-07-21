The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 81st Basic Parole & Probation Officer Class on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the department of Public Safety Standards and Training regret that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Parole and Probation Class #81 on their successful completion of basic training.
Roster of Basic Parole and Probation Class 81:
Parole & Probation Officer Christopher Anderson
Washington County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Nathan Bregel
Washington County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Steven Britt
Lincoln County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Janelle Combs
Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation
Parole & Probation Officer Capri Edington
Crook County Sheriff’s Office
Parole & Probation Officer Jose Elisea
Wasco County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Katherine Faias
Washington County Community Corrections
Deputy Sheriff Douglas Farris
Hood River County Sheriff’s Office
Parole & Probation Officer Mandy Gautney
Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation
Parole & Probation Officer Eleaza Lopez-Herrera
Klamath County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Eric Madsen
Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office
Parole & Probation Officer Sally Michaels
Washington County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Leah Moore
Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation
Parole & Probation Officer Christopher Overman
Crook County Sheriff’s Office
Parole & Probation Officer Cynthia Park
Lincoln County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Cody Pemberton
Klamath County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Keith Stewart
Yamhill County Department of Community Justice
Parole & Probation Officer Melissa Webb
Washington County Community Corrections
Parole & Probation Officer Ian Williams
Lincoln County Community Corrections
## Background Information on the DPSST ##
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.