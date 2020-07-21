PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 269, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 15,139.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (3), Malheur (18), Marion (40), Morrow (10), Multnomah (67), Polk (3), Umatilla (59), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (32), and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 263rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 264th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 28 and died on July 19. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 265th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 266th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 267th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 19, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 268th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 20. He had underlying conditions. His place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 269th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 17 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Outbreak reaches 23 cases

An outbreak of 23 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The investigation started on June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working together to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.