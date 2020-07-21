(Salem) – Figuring out health insurance was complicated, even before facing a global pandemic. To help Oregonians sort through health insurance plans and programs, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace has awarded grants to nonprofit community groups and insurance agents.

“This year has really highlighted the importance of having health coverage,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Many Oregonians don’t have to deal frequently with health insurance, so sifting through plan and financial assistance options alone can be stressful, especially under a deadline. Insurance agents and community partners throughout the state are there to help people understand the options and enroll in coverage.”

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace runs OregonHealthCare.gov and helps people get insurance when they do not have job-based coverage and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program.

“To get the health care coverage that works best for you, you don’t have to be an expert. That is what these nonprofit community partners and health insurance agents are here to do,” said Flowers. “They can help you figure out programs, plans, and possible subsidies to make insurance more affordable”.

Grants totaling $786,500 will be awarded to eight community groups and 29 insurance agents. Awardees use these grants to spread awareness of the upcoming Marketplace health insurance open enrollment period, and to help Oregonians enroll in coverage through HealthCare.gov and the Compact of Free Association Premium Assistance Program.

For many people, open enrollment is the only time of the year to sign up for a private health plan or switch plans. Open enrollment will run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Grantees were judged on multiple criteria, including their demonstrated ties to community networks, ability to reach underserved populations, and capacity to serve consumers whether they are eligible for HealthCare.gov plans or other programs, such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare. Grantees represent and serve Oregon’s diverse populations and offer services in multiple languages, including Arabic, Asian languages, Russian, and Spanish.

Community partner groups who will receive grants are:

Asian Health and Service Center, Portland

Benton County Health Services, Corvallis

Cascade AIDS Project, Portland

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO), Portland

Interface Network, Salem

Micronesian Islander Communities (MIC), statewide COFA Premium Assistance Program outreach and enrollment

Northeast Oregon Network (NEON), Enterprise and La Grande

Project Access NOW, Portland

Insurance agents – also called partner agents – who will receive grants are:

Aaron Michael Burns Insurance Services, Eugene

Abel Insurance, Coos Bay, Florence, Gold Beach, and Newport

Bancorp Insurance, La Pine

Boone Insurance Associates, Eugene

Chamness Saldivar Agency, Hood River and The Dalles

Country Financial, Sisters

FG Insurance, Forest Grove and Portland

Gordon Wood Insurance, Roseburg

Grace Insurance Services, Portland

HE Cross Company, Portland

Health Plans in Oregon, Portland

HealthMarkets Insurance, Canby

Healthwise Insurance Planning, Portland

Healthy, Wealthy & Wise, Tigard

High Desert Insurance, Bend

Hillock Insurance Agency, Enterprise

iCover Oregon, Albany

Insurance By Design, Wilsonville

Insurance Marketplace, Medford

Klamath Insurance Center, Klamath Falls

Linda Dugan Insurance, Astoria

Matthew Woodbridge Insurance, Salem and Woodburn

Pacific View Financial, statewide COFA Premium Assistance Program Agent Partner

Pfaff-Karren Insurance, Independence

Premier NW Insurance, Oregon City, Salem, and Sandy

RJS & Associates, Philomath

Thippayaphorn Om Sukheenai, Newberg

Tomlin Health Insurance, Eugene

Valley Insurance, La Grande

To make an appointment with a partner or agent, go to OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp or call 855-268-3767 (toll-free).