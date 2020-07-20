PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 260, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 14,579.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|13
|0
|715
|Benton
|128
|6
|7,164
|Clackamas
|1,130
|30
|31,211
|Clatsop
|62
|0
|3,058
|Columbia
|61
|0
|3,679
|Coos
|69
|0
|3,276
|Crook
|27
|1
|1,298
|Curry
|10
|0
|849
|Deschutes
|352
|1
|13,896
|Douglas
|85
|1
|6,445
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|135
|Grant
|1
|0
|440
|Harney
|2
|0
|476
|Hood River
|130
|0
|3,064
|Jackson
|238
|0
|15,290
|Jefferson
|199
|0
|2,538
|Josephine
|70
|1
|5,494
|Klamath
|150
|1
|6,047
|Lake
|28
|0
|373
|Lane
|394
|3
|31,856
|Lincoln
|369
|8
|5,528
|Linn
|200
|10
|8,709
|Malheur
|489
|5
|2,578
|Marion
|2,140
|60
|23,519
|Morrow
|194
|1
|905
|Multnomah
|3,486
|75
|71,640
|Polk
|205
|12
|3,691
|Sherman
|8
|0
|203
|Tillamook
|23
|0
|1,733
|Umatilla
|1,340
|9
|6,624
|Union
|383
|2
|2,092
|Wallowa
|18
|1
|550
|Wasco
|130
|3
|2,767
|Washington
|2,208
|21
|45,340
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|131
|Yamhill
|235
|9
|7,697
|Total
|14,579
|260
|321,011
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.