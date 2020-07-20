PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 260, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 14,579.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3
Baker 13 0 715
Benton 128 6 7,164
Clackamas 1,130 30 31,211
Clatsop 62 0 3,058
Columbia 61 0 3,679
Coos 69 0 3,276
Crook 27 1 1,298
Curry 10 0 849
Deschutes 352 1 13,896
Douglas 85 1 6,445
Gilliam 2 0 135
Grant 1 0 440
Harney 2 0 476
Hood River 130 0 3,064
Jackson 238 0 15,290
Jefferson 199 0 2,538
Josephine 70 1 5,494
Klamath 150 1 6,047
Lake 28 0 373
Lane 394 3 31,856
Lincoln 369 8 5,528
Linn 200 10 8,709
Malheur 489 5 2,578
Marion 2,140 60 23,519
Morrow 194 1 905
Multnomah 3,486 75 71,640
Polk 205 12 3,691
Sherman 8 0 203
Tillamook 23 0 1,733
Umatilla 1,340 9 6,624
Union 383 2 2,092
Wallowa 18 1 550
Wasco 130 3 2,767
Washington 2,208 21 45,340
Wheeler 0 0 131
Yamhill 235 9 7,697
Total 14,579 260 321,011

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

