PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 260, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 14,579.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 13 0 715 Benton 128 6 7,164 Clackamas 1,130 30 31,211 Clatsop 62 0 3,058 Columbia 61 0 3,679 Coos 69 0 3,276 Crook 27 1 1,298 Curry 10 0 849 Deschutes 352 1 13,896 Douglas 85 1 6,445 Gilliam 2 0 135 Grant 1 0 440 Harney 2 0 476 Hood River 130 0 3,064 Jackson 238 0 15,290 Jefferson 199 0 2,538 Josephine 70 1 5,494 Klamath 150 1 6,047 Lake 28 0 373 Lane 394 3 31,856 Lincoln 369 8 5,528 Linn 200 10 8,709 Malheur 489 5 2,578 Marion 2,140 60 23,519 Morrow 194 1 905 Multnomah 3,486 75 71,640 Polk 205 12 3,691 Sherman 8 0 203 Tillamook 23 0 1,733 Umatilla 1,340 9 6,624 Union 383 2 2,092 Wallowa 18 1 550 Wasco 130 3 2,767 Washington 2,208 21 45,340 Wheeler 0 0 131 Yamhill 235 9 7,697 Total 14,579 260 321,011

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

