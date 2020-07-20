(Salem, OR) – Eight farms and ranches will be honored this year as Century Farms or Ranches and one farm reached Sesquicentennial status from 7 different Oregon Counties, bringing the total number of Oregon Century Farms and Ranches to 1,235 & Sesquicentennial to 47.

The Century Farm and Ranch families being honored in 2020 are:

Blackman Ranch: Founded in Klamath County in 1919 by Thomas Walter Blackman. Applicant is Rodney & Virginia Blackman

Marx Farm: Founded in Polk County in 1920 by Julius & Luise Marx. Applicant is Merle Marx

Paysinger Family Farm: Founded in Yamhill County in 1920 by George & Lizzie Shelburne. Applicant is David and Theresa Paysinger

Starvation Farms: Founded in Morrow County in 1918 by Chris Moehnke. Applicant is Chris and Kathy Rauch

Roy Family Farm: Founded in 1920 by Alfred Luke Roy. Applicant is Carol A. Roy

Ward Ranches: Founded in 1919 by Levi ‘Clyde’ Ward. Applicants are Craig, Mark, Kathy, & Ralph Ward

JW Ranch: Founded in 1920 by John Calahan. Applicant is John W. Wells

Fir Villa Farm: Founded in 1911 by Solomon S. and Susan Ediger. Applicants are Melvin & Esther Ediger

The Sesquicentennial Award program began in 2008 in honor of Oregon’s 150th birthday celebration. Sesquicentennial awards recognize Oregon families who have continuously farmed portions of their original family acreage for 150 years or more. Forty-seven (47) families have now received this prestigious sesquicentennial award.

This year’s family being honored is:

Cooper Family Orchards: Founded in Wasco County in 1870 by Robert & Mary Cooper. Applicant is David Cooper

Every Oregon farm and ranch has a unique history and special family story. The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch program encourages agriculture families to share, with a broader audience, these stories. By promoting family stories, rich cultural heritage is passed down to future generations while educating Oregonians about the social and economic impact of Oregon agriculture.

The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program began in 1958 to honor farm and ranch families with century-long connections to the land.

To qualify for a century or sesquicentennial award, interested families must follow a formal application process. Members of the Application Review Committee review each application against the qualifications, which include continuous family operation of the farm or ranch; a gross income from farm use of not less than $1,000 per year for at least three years out of five prior to application; and family members must live on or actively manage the farm or ranch activities. Application documentation may include photos, original deeds, personal stories, or other historic records. These records help support Oregon’s agricultural history by providing valuable information about settlement patterns or statistics on livestock and crop cycles. All documents are archived for public access.

Award winners receive a certificate signed by the Governor and Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Historic roadside signs are imprinted with the founder’s name and the year the ranch or farm was established.

The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program is administered by the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation. It is supported by a partnership among the Oregon Farm Bureau, the State Historic Preservation Office, OSU University Archives, and by generous donations of Oregonians. For information about the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program, contact Andréa Kuenzi, Program Coordinator, at 503-400-7884 or cfr@oregonfb.org. The application deadline for 2021 is May 1.

Please watch in the coming weeks for narratives of each family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to hold a live awards ceremony as usual at the Oregon State Fair so these families will be honored at next year’s ceremony with the 2021 families.