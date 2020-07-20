KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report seven new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 157.

As of this morning, 6,443 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths
0-14 16
15-19 10
20-29 25 1
30-39 28 1
40-49 26 3
50-59 29 3
60-69 15 2
70-79 5 1 1
80 and over 3
Not available
Total 157 10 1

 

Sex Cases Deaths
Male 76
Female 81 1
Unknown
Total 157 1

