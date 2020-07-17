[Klamath Falls]— With a more accurate area calculation the Spence Fire is 78 acres with approximately 60% containment as of Friday morning. Crews worked through the night to ensure containment lines were secure and continued mop up. Today the fire will be staffed with the same personnel as yesterday with the intent to reinforce lines, fall hazard trees, and to continue mop-up within 300 feet of the containment line. This fire will continue to be visible from the highway for the next few days.

Due to ongoing fire operations in the area of Highway 140 Northwest of Running Y for the Spence Fire, the Spence Mountain Trailhead System as well as the Howard Bay Boat Launch is closed to public use. In addition, watercraft are urged to avoid the waters of Howard Bay so as to not interfere with aircraft.

This is being done out of an abundance of caution so that there is no interference with aircraft supporting fire operations.

With the recent warm-up and predicted hot and dry weather forecasted Klamath and Lake Counties would like the public to help prevent wildfires by following all restrictions on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Klamath-Lake District. This affects all private, county, and state forestlands.

The Lakeview Interagency Fire Center website: https://scofmp.org/ is available to assist in keeping people informed of current and changing conditions for our area.