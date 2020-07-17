Danny Tudor, M.D., a Family Medicine physician, is the newest member of the local medical community.

He is now seeing patients at Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic in the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center, 2821 Daggett Ave., on the medical center campus; phone 541-274-8400.

Dr. Tudor completed his Family Medicine Residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, in October 2019. He received his medical degree from University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, Memphis, in May 2016, and completed an internship at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga Graduate Medical Education in June 2017. His undergraduate degree is in cell and molecular biology from the University of Hawaii, Hilo.

Dr. Tudor is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association.