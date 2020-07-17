KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) has announced it will delay all fall conference athletic events and championships through the fall term in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cascade Collegiate Conference Council of President’s finalized the determination on Friday.

Fall sports impacted by the decision of the CCC Council of President’s include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, and volleyball.

“While I’m saddened for our student-athletes who have been looking forward to competition and appreciate how much we all wanted to see sports return, the most pressing concern is that we protect the well-being of our student-athletes and the Oregon Tech community,” said Director of Athletics John Van Dyke . “Delaying fall sports provides us a better chance of assuring campus safety, while still providing those athletes an opportunity to perform this upcoming year.”

Even though there will be no intercollegiate athletic competition at Oregon Tech this fall, Hustlin’ Owl student-athletes will continue to receive regular communications and support from athletics staff. Oregon Tech will provide student-athletes with safe, socially distant coaching and strength and conditioning services.

Van Dyke added, “Our training staff and coaches are diligently working to meet NAIA compliance guidelines and safety protocols for the return of our student-athletes, as well as the locally enforced measures for health and safety.”

Per the CCC press release, committees made up of sports coaches and administrators throughout the league will begin working on what the revised schedules will look like, as well as, setting standard start dates for each sport to begin practices. If the NAIA were to make the decision to move fall sports championships to the spring, the CCC will have the ability to opt right back into the NAIA revised structure and will adjust schedules accordingly. No decisions were made regarding delaying the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball at this time. The league will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and if necessary, winter sports could be adjusted as well.