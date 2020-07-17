PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 254, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 13,802.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (9), Marion (39), Morrow (6), Multnomah (88), Polk (3), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 250th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 15 at OHSU Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 251st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 14, in his residence. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 252nd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 15, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 253rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 16, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 254th COVID-19 death is a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 11, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.