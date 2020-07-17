KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 150.

As of this morning, 6,095 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

