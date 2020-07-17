KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 150.

As of this morning, 6,095 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you: