NEW ORLEANS – All-Academic Athletes and Teams for the 2020 NAIA Men and Women’s Track & Field season were announced on Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). On the list from Oregon Tech were Danielle De Castro, Delani Dietrich, and Cindy Reed. In addition both teams (Men 3.47 GPA) and (Women 3.54) achieved Track & Field All-Academic Teams Honors with the men ranked at No.2 nationally and the women 14th.

Head coach Jack Kegg said on his team’s academic success, “I am very proud of both teams and how they represent Oregon Tech academically. The men had a particularly good year finishing with the second highest GPA in the country.”

Kegg added, “All three ladies that earned individual honors had a great year and each made finales in their individual events at the national meet indoors. I will miss the two seniors, Danielle and Cindy, but know that the strong tradition that they have left in athletic and academic success will be carried on by very capable women such as Delani.

NAIA Track & Field All-Academic Individuals

CUMULATIVE GPA of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either Faculty Rep or Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

Athletic criteria for the award can be met in the indoor season: Athletes or relays must have achieved an “A” or “B” standard in a Championship event, certifiable by their place on the NAIA descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field. Must have completed at least two (2) semesters or three (3) quarters at the certifying institution.



NAIA Track & Field All-Academic Teams

The cumulative GPA (not 2018-19 academic year, not semester) for all student-athletes on the institution’s eligibility certificate for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either Faculty Rep or Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

The cumulative GPA of all student-athletes on the institution’s eligibility certificate for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be computed by the following method: