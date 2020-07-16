[Klamath Falls]— At approximately 5:30 yesterday evening a wildfire broke out in the rough terrain above the lake on Spence Mountain. When firefighters arrived on scene the fire had already grown to approximately 1/2 acre. The fire burned actively overnight and is now approximately 50 acres. Crews are actively suppressing the fires spread today with the help of multiple agencies and air resources. Today they will continue to build lines and secure the existing lines. There are approximately 150 people assigned to the incident today.

Due to ongoing fire operations in the area of Highway 140 Northwest of Running Y for the Spence Fire, the Spence Mountain Trailhead System as well as the Howard Bay Boat Launch is closed to public use. In addition, watercraft are urged to avoid the waters of Howard Bay so as to not interfere with aircraft.

This is being done out of an abundance of caution so that there is no interference with aircraft supporting fire operations.

With the recent warm-up and predicted hot and dry weather forecasted Klamath and Lake Counties would like the public to help prevent wildfires by following all restrictions on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Klamath-Lake District. This affects all private, county and state forestlands.

The Lakeview Interagency Fire Center website: https://scofmp.org/ is available to assist in keeping people informed of current and changing conditions for our area.