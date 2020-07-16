Klamath, Oregon, July 14, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farmers and ranchers that they have until Aug. 3, 2020, to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local FSA county committees. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, including the current Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate.

Laura Hall, Executive Director for FSA in Klamath County, Oregon, said each year an election is held in a Local Administrative Area (LAA) where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes Klamath Falls, Keno, and Worden.

“The Aug. 3 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Laura Hall. “If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, contact your FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form. I especially encourage the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as women and minorities. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency.



To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program and reside in the LAA where the election is being held. A complete list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 3, 2020. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 2, 2020.