KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report four new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 144.

As of this morning, 5,987 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

Today Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order goes into effect, banning indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people, along with mandating outdoor mask use. These measures were taken to help slow the growth of coronavirus throughout Oregon. A list of preventative actions includes:

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces.