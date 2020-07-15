On Tuesday July 14, 2020 at approximately 11:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Fire and EMS personnel from Chiloquin Fire & Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sprague River Rd near milepost 12 east of Chiloquin.

While the crash is still under investigation it is believed that sometime during the previous night a vehicle that was operated by Kenneth Lee Profitt, of Chiloquin, left the roadway on a curve. The vehicle went over an embankment and struck several trees and large rocks. Profitt died at the scene as a result of his injuries.