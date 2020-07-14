KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Rocky Point Boat Launch on the Klamath Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be closed starting tomorrow morning, Tuesday, July 14 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

The Rocky Point Resort boat launch located nearby will be open during this time.

The temporary closure of the Forest Service boat launch is due to the assembly and deployment of solar aeration systems into Pelican Bay off Klamath Lake.

The pilot project is a collaboration between the Oregon Renewable Energy Center, Oregon Institute of Technology and the Klamath Tribes.

The floating solar aeration systems are expected to help boost dissolved oxygen levels and help juvenile Lost River and Shortnose Sucker survive through the August and September hypoxic (lack of dissolved oxygen) conditions caused by the die-off of cyanobacteria in Klamath Lake.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.