The Klamath KID Center has received $5000 from the Oregon Community Recovery Fund. This funding will help support our Center during the coronavirus outbreak. We are so grateful for the Oregon Community Foundation and their supporters.

“These are the moments—the ones that no one plans for—that show a community’s strength. Working alongside our partners, Oregon Community Recovery Fund is supporting the people and organizations that are on the front lines of the response to this pandemic. In partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation, we’re able to leverage local resources to meet the needs of our community at a time when they need us most.”