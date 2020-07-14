(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown last week appointed Betsy Imholt as director of the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR), the state agency responsible for administering Oregon tax laws. Imholt’s appointment is effective August 3, and is subject to Senate confirmation.

“I’d like to thank Betsy Imholt for stepping up to lead the Department of Revenue,” said Governor Brown. “She cares deeply about improving the lives of Oregonians and works to ensure their voices are heard in state government. Her long history of public service—both in the legislative and executive branches—combined with her collaborative leadership approach will serve the agency and Oregonians very well.”

Imholt brings nearly three decades of state service to her role as director of the Department of Revenue. She currently serves as deputy director of the Early Learning Division. Prior to this, she worked for the Oregon Legislature for 17 years, including five years as Chief of Staff to the Senate President from 2014-2019. From 2004 to 2014 Imholt worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation in several roles, including government relations manager, and operations manager for the rail division, where she led the division’s grants, project delivery, and planning processes. Prior to that, Imholt led Oregon in the nation’s first pilot program to replace the gas tax with a mileage-based fee in 2006. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Western Oregon State College and a Master of Public Administration from Lewis and Clark College.

Imholt’s first day as DOR director is Monday, August 3, and her appointment will be subject to Senate confirmation. Imholt replaces ​​Satish Upadh​yay, who served as acting director since April when Nia Ray left DOR. Upadhyay will return to his position as DOR deputy director.