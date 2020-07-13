Portland, OR — The OLCC is forwarding reports to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OR OSHA) that eight bars and restaurants may have violated social distancing and face covering requirements. The OLCC is continuing investigations of three non-related cases where bars and restaurants may have violated OLCC rules.

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, OLCC inspectors found most Oregon bars and restaurants they visited were complying with OLCC rules, following social distancing guidelines, and that employees and patrons were wearing face coverings. The compliance checks were part of a statewide effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

OLCC inspectors checked on 800 businesses across Oregon during the three-day period. Inspectors issued 74 verbal instructions to bars and restaurants to comply with social distancing and face covering requirements, or about nine percent of the licensees visited .

Preliminary reports indicated that there were social distancing and face covering problems throughout Lincoln County but upon further investigation those incidents were determined to be localized to businesses outside Newport city limits.

Based on a review of investigators’ accounts, OLCC compliance staff is forwarding eight incident reports to OR OSHA ; that’s one percent of the licensed establishments OLCC inspectors checked. It will be up OR OSHA to determine if there were any violations and what action to take.